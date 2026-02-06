Art Talk: Beyond Words — Wosene Worke Kosrof’s NYC Exhibition

Wosene Worke Kosrof, Blues Alley III, 2024, acrylic on linen, 28 x 32 inches. (Photo via Skoto Gallery)

Tadias Magazine

February 2026

New York (TADIAS) — Skoto Gallery presents Beyond Words, a solo exhibition of recent paintings by Ethiopia-born artist Wosene Worke Kosrof, opening Thursday, February 12, from 6–8 PM. The show runs through April 4, 2026.

Wosene’s work explores the interplay of language, identity, and aesthetic expression, using the Amharic alphabet as a central visual element. Rather than conveying literal text, his paintings treat the characters as forms of visual poetry, exploring rhythm, composition, and color to communicate beyond conventional words.

A centerpiece of the exhibition is Wosene’s signature approach to Ethiopic script: letters are deconstructed, rotated, repeated, and layered, forming dense, dynamic compositions that invite the viewer to experience language as a living, tactile form. His work reflects both inherited traditions and global artistic influences, drawing on experiences from the many places he has called home.

This marks Wosene’s eighth solo show at Skoto Gallery. His work has been widely exhibited internationally and is included in prominent public and private collections, including the National Museum of African Art, Smithsonian Institution; the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts; and the Newark Museum, among others.

The artist will be present at the opening reception on February 12. The exhibition remains on view through April 4, providing visitors the opportunity to experience the full range of his recent explorations in contemporary painting.

—

If You Go:

For more information, visit Skoto Gallery.

