Aman Fissehatsion, Founder and CEO of EBS Television, Passes Away

Aman Fissehatsion, founder and CEO of EBS Television. (Photo courtesy: EBS)

February 2026

New York (TADIAS) — Aman Fissehatsion, founder and Chief Executive Officer of EBS Television, has passed away after receiving medical treatment for an illness, the network announced on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

In its statement, EBS said Aman played an irreplaceable role in the station’s growth and described him as a visionary leader whose impact on the media landscape will endure. Management and staff expressed deep sorrow at his passing, noting that while the loss is profound, his vision for the organization will continue.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area with a strong presence in Addis Ababa, EBS (Ethiopian Broadcasting Service) became known for expanding satellite television programming that connected audiences at home and across the global diaspora. Under Aman’s leadership, the network developed a reputation for lifestyle, entertainment, and cultural programming that broadened the scope of privately produced media content.

Messages of condolence have come from various institutions and public figures. The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia extended sympathies to Aman’s family, friends, and the EBS team, noting its past collaboration with the network and acknowledging his contributions to private media. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed also shared condolences, recognizing Aman’s role in the development of the country’s private broadcasting sector.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been publicly announced. EBS stated that its operations will continue in honor of Aman Fissehatsion’s legacy.

As fellow members of the independent media community, we at Tadias extend our condolences to his family, colleagues, and the many viewers whose lives were touched by his work.

