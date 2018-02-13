US ‘All Hat and No Cattle’ in Ethiopia as Protests Flare Up Again

As the cowboy saying goes it's "all hat and no cattle" when it comes to the Trump administration's influence on human right in Ethiopia, which seems to be limited to issuing periodic press releases and travel warnings. Below is the most recent travel advisory from the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa amid the ongoing strike and deadly protests in Oromia and Amhara regions. (Photo: At least 4 people were killed and 11 others were injured on Sunday February 11, 2018 during fresh demonstrations near the city of Harar/Addis Standard)

Security Alert – U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Event: A “stay at home” strike is underway throughout the Oromia and Amhara regions and is expected to last through February 15. There have been reports of protestors in both regions engaging public transport buses with rocks and rioting. There are also reports of road blocks along the border between Addis Ababa and Oromia.

Actions to Take:

Postpone travel to these regions until the strike concludes.

If you are currently in Oromia or Amhara, you should shelter in place.

Employ sound security practices.

Remain aware of your surroundings, including local events.

Avoid large gatherings and demonstrations; monitor local news stations; and follow the instructions of local authorities.