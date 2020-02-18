Early Voting Begins in Nevada (U.S. Election Update)

LA Times reports: "Many voters said they were just making up their minds. Alem Seghit, an immigrant from Ethiopia, said Steyer is her top choice because she saw him on TV every day. Antoniette Mcgrue, also an immigrant from Ethiopia, said Biden is her top choice and Sanders is her second, although she said she likes them equally." (Photo: Las Vegas Sun)

LAS VEGAS — The Democratic presidential campaign turned west this weekend, with candidates barnstorming Nevada in the lead-up to the state’s caucuses on Saturday…

More than 18,500 Nevadans cast ballots on the first day of early voting, according to the Nevada Democratic Party. Voters could rank up to five candidates on their ballot. There were reports of long lines that lasted hours, and Sanders led a march of hundreds of supporters to a polling place in East Las Vegas.

Some voters found the lines and wait time daunting, but the state Democratic party said no major problems were reported.

Though the presidential campaign has been underway for a year, many voters said they were just making up their minds.

Sisters Alem Seghit, 57, and Antoniette Mcgrue, 74, members of the influential Culinary Workers Union, were focused on one priority when they cast their ballots on Saturday — picking the candidate they think has the best chance of beating President Trump in November.

“I want a Democrat to win,” Mcgrue said when asked about what drove her to vote on the first day. “We want an honest candidate to win.”

Seghit, an immigrant from Ethiopia, said Steyer is her top choice because she saw him on TV every day. Mcgrue, also an immigrant from Ethiopia, said Biden is her top choice and Sanders is her second, although she said she likes them equally.

But some voters remained undecided with just days to go before the caucuses.

