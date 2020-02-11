Bernie Sanders Wins New Hampshire Primary Vote (2020 U.S. Election Update)

Adding to his strong showing in Iowa last week, Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary vote on Tuesday solidifying his position as a front-runner in the Democratic nomination contest for the 2020 U.S. presidential election. (Photo: Cornel West meets with supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at a primary night election rally in Manchester, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020/AP)

The Washington Post

Sanders wins New Hampshire primary

Sanders is the winner of the New Hampshire primary, with Buttigieg coming in second and Klobuchar in third.

With more than 85 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders had 26 percent of the vote, Buttigieg had 24.4 percent and Klobuchar had 19.8 percent. Warren and Biden had 9.4 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively.

It’s a repeat victory for Sanders, who beat Hillary Clinton by 20 in the state’s Democratic primary in 2016.

Read more »

—

Related:

Ethiopian Meatpackers Go for Bernie in Iowa (2020 U.S. Election Update)

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.