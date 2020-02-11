The Washington Post
Sanders wins New Hampshire primary
Sanders is the winner of the New Hampshire primary, with Buttigieg coming in second and Klobuchar in third.
With more than 85 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders had 26 percent of the vote, Buttigieg had 24.4 percent and Klobuchar had 19.8 percent. Warren and Biden had 9.4 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively.
It’s a repeat victory for Sanders, who beat Hillary Clinton by 20 in the state’s Democratic primary in 2016.
