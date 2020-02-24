Spotlight: BBC Hosts ‘Icons of New York’ Interview with Marcus Samuelsson

Marcus Samuelsson is one of the 'Icons of New York' featured in the upcoming BBC World Service program set for public taping in New York City on March 2nd, 2020. (Photo: @MarcusCooks/Twitter)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: February 24th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — The BBC World Service Radio is hosting a special recording of a program called Icons of New York featuring the internationally renowned Chef, Author and Entrepreneur Marcus Samuelsson as well as the legendary NYC-born Musician Darryl McDaniels best known by his stage name DMC and who is credited as one of the original artists behind global hip hop culture.

The BBC session, which is open to the public, is set to take place on March 2nd at The Greene Space in downtown Manhattan. The broadcaster notes: “Icons of New York share their life stories and secrets of the city..Marcus is a leading light of New York cuisine running an international restaurant chain but with his heart firmly grounded in the stories of the place he now calls home – Harlem.”

One of the major breakthroughs of Marcus Samuelsson’s professional success came in 2009 when he was invited by President Barack Obama to prepare their first White House State Dinner.

“It was the highest honor. That was Barack Obama’s first State Dinner so it was extremely important for him,” Marcus told Tadias at the time. “And it was an honor for me not only to be asked but also to do it.” The White House State Dinner was in honor of the visiting Prime Minister of India. Marcus added: “Michelle wanted a vegetarian dinner as much as possible as Mr. Singh is vegetarian so we came with fresh but very humble ingredients. For me, when I did the State Dinner I wanted to show the best of America and the best of India. I also wanted to show the White House as someone’s home.”

Being asked to be the chef for President Obama’s first state dinner was one of the biggest honors of my career. Ever grateful for the opportunity. Happy President’s Day! #presidentsday #barackobama #flashback pic.twitter.com/0n28OSC7WW — Marcus Samuelsson (@MarcusCooks) February 17, 2020



Marcus Samuelsson with President Barack Obama. (@MarcusCooks/Twitter)

Marcus, who more than two decades ago became the youngest chef ever to receive two three-star ratings from the New York Times, is also the author of several books including the New American Table, The Soul of a New Cuisine: A Discovery of the Foods and Flavors of Africa, Marcus Off Duty, The Red Rooster Cookbook: The Story of Food and Hustle in Harlem, and his acclaimed memoir Yes, Chef. More recently Marcus has been hosting a popular television show on PBS titled No Passport Required, which celebrates the food and arts of America’s vibrant immigrant neighborhoods. The show is now in its second season that kicked off last month in Los Angeles with the premiere episode exploring the city’s Armenian community and cuisine.

At the BBC event on March 2nd, Marcus joins the legendary rap star DMC who “grew up in Hollis Queens and has more than a story or two to tell about a lifetime in New York,” the press release stated. “He was at the forefront of revolutionary change in the New York music scene with the arrival of hip hop. And whilst Run-DMC had huge success that came with some dramatic lows. The ‘Devastating Mic Controller’ talks us through the early years of hip hop, his struggles with alcohol and anxiety and his lifelong love affair with comic books.”

—

If You Go:

New York Stories with Joe Pascal on BBC World Service – come and be part of our studio audience

Date And Time

Mon, March 2, 2020

12:00 PM – 3:30 PM EST

The Greene Space

44 Charlton Street

New York, NY 10014

Click here for more info.

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.