In Pictures: DC Awards Dinner Celebrates Ethiopia’s Adwa Victory

Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie hosts the 2017 Victory of Adwa Commemorative Dinner in Washington, DC. (Photo: Tsehai)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: Wednesday, March 1st, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — This year marks the 121st anniversary of Ethiopia’s victory at the Battle of Adwa, which took place on March 1st 1896. This past weekend in Washington, D.C., Ethiopian guests and friends of Ethiopia from across the U.S. came together for the 6th Annual Victory of Adwa Commemorative Dinner — a black tie affair hosted by Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, the grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie. The program was held both in celebration of Adwa as well as to recognize individuals who have distinguished themselves through their dedicated contribution to Ethiopian society at large.

Below are photos from the event:

.;

—-

Related:

Adwa: Genesis of Unscrambled Africa

119 Years Anniversary of Ethiopia’s Victory at the Battle of Adwa on March 1st, 1896

Reflection on 118th Anniversary of Ethiopia’s Victory at Adwa

The Significance of the 1896 Battle of Adwa

Call for the Registry of Adwa as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.