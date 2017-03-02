Will She Run? Oprah Realizes You Don’t Need Experience to Be US President

In an interview with Bloomberg News, American media mogul Oprah Winfrey discussed the possibility of her running for US President, which at this point is not totally out of the question. (Photo: Bloomberg News video)

Bloomberg

Oprah Winfrey discusses whether she would run for president and reveals her surprise at the election of President Donald Trump with David Rubenstein in the season two premiere of “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations”

Watch: Oprah Realizes You Don’t Need Experience to Be US President:

—

Related:

Oprah 2020? Winfrey Hints at Presidential Run Against Trump (NBC)

The Serious Case for Oprah 2020 (Politico)

WATCH: President Trump’s worst nightmare? Oprah plots 2020 presidential run (Salon)

Oprah Winfrey considers 2020 Presidential run in wake of Donald Trump’s win (Independent UK)

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.