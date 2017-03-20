FBI Chief Debunks Trump’s Fake Claims Against Obama, Confirms Russia-Trump Probe

The Director of the FBI James B. Comey told the U.S. Congress on Monday that he has no evidence that supports President Trump’s claim alleging he was wiretapped by former President Obama. (Photo: Reuters)

FBI Chief Debunks Trump’s Fake Claims Against Obama, Confirms Russia-Trump Probe

WASHINGTON — Comey says FBI, Justice Department have no information supporting Trump tweets alleging Obama ordered wiretap.

WATCH: FBI says no information to backup Trump’s wiretapping tweets



FBI Director confirms probe of Russian meddling in election, possible links to Trump associates

FBI Director James B. Comey acknowledged on Monday the existence of a counterintelligence investigation into the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 election, and said that probe extends to the nature of any links between Trump campaign associates and the Russian government.

Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee, Comey said the investigation is also exploring whether there was any coordination between the campaign and the Kremlin, and “whether any crimes were committed.”

The acknowledgment was an unusual move, given that the FBI’s practice is not to confirm the existence of ongoing investigations. “But in unusual circumstances, where it is in the public interest,” Comey said, “it may be appropriate to do so.”

Comey said he had been authorized by the Justice Department to confirm the wide-ranging probe’s existence.

He spoke at the first intelligence committee public hearing on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, along with National Security Agency head Michael S. Rogers.

