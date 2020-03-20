Ethiopia Confirms More COVID19 Cases

Dr. Lia Tadesse, Ethiopia's Minister of Health. (Photo via Facebook/Public Health Officers Association of Ethiopia)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: March 20th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — Among the latest COVID-19 infected individuals in Ethiopia are a 39-year-old Austrian who arrived in Addis Ababa on March 15th, a 44-year-old Japanese national, and an 85-year-old Ethiopian who returned from abroad on March 2nd, raising the country’s total confirmed cases to 9.

According to a statement by Ethiopian Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse, the 85-year-old patient “has a severe form of illness and under close medical care” while the rest are reported to be in stable condition.

The Ministry of Health also urged travelers from affected countries to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Responding to reported incidents of xenophobia fueled by Coronavirus fears, Dr. Lia said: “#COVID19 is not related to any country or nationality. It is a test against all humanity. We should fight it together and defeat it. I call upon all my fellow Ethiopians to join hands with the world to fight this global challenge.”

—

Related:

Pleas to Diaspora to Assist Coronavirus First Responders in Ethiopia

COVID-19: U.S. Warns Citizens in Ethiopia of Xenophobic Attacks

Ethiopia Closes Schools, Bans Public Events

WHO Says Some Nations Aren’t Running Enough Coronavirus Tests

How it spreads, infects: Coronavirus impact comes into focus

Coronavirus Sparks an Epidemic of People Helping People in Seattle

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.