Ethiopian Airlines to Resume Atlanta Flights Beginning May 21, 2026

Connecting Continents: Ethiopian Airlines returns to Atlanta on May 21, 2026, reopening a vital link between Africa and the southeastern United States. (Photo: Ethiopian Airlines)

Tadias Magazine

March 2026

TADIAS — Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it will resume its service to Atlanta starting May 21, 2026, restoring a key link between Africa and the southeastern United States.

The return of the Atlanta route comes just months after the airline temporarily suspended the service in early February as part of a broader network adjustment. The route—originally launched in 2023—had connected Addis Ababa to Atlanta via Rome, operating multiple times per week.

According to the airline, the resumption is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen connectivity between Africa, Europe, and North America. The Atlanta route remains strategically important, serving as a gateway to one of the busiest aviation hubs in the United States and expanding access for both business and leisure travelers.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s largest carrier, continues to grow its global network, now serving more than 130 international destinations. The reinstatement of Atlanta adds back a major U.S. city to its portfolio, alongside established routes to New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Newark.

For travelers and the broader diaspora community, the return of this route offers renewed convenience and flexibility. It also reinforces Ethiopian Airlines’ role as a central connector between African cities and key destinations across the United States.

As summer travel approaches, the airline’s expanded schedule signals a continued focus on rebuilding and optimizing long-haul routes while maintaining its position as a leading global carrier.

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