Girma Yifrashewa Featured Among African Artists Reshaping Classical Music

Celebrating Girma Yifrashewa—bringing Ethiopian sounds to the global classical music stage! (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

March 2026

Publisher’s Note

At Tadias, we have had the privilege of following Girma’s work over the years, including his memorable debut at Carnegie Hall in New York in 2024. It is meaningful to see his continued presence in international conversations around classical music, now reflected in this recent feature.

Moments like this are a reminder of the importance of documenting and sharing these evolving journeys. As always, we remain committed to highlighting the work as it unfolds.

— Liben Eabisa

In the Global Conversation: Girma Yifrashewa Among Artists Expanding Classical Music



Girma Yifrashewa. (Courtesy photo)

TADIAS — Ethiopian pianist and composer Girma Yifrashewa is featured in a recent African Business article highlighting a new generation of African artists contributing to the evolution of classical music on the global stage.

The piece places Girma alongside musicians across the continent who are expanding the reach of classical traditions while bringing their own cultural perspectives into the form.

For Girma, this recognition reflects a trajectory that Tadias readers have followed in recent years—from international performances to his notable debut at Carnegie Hall in New York. His work continues to draw attention for its distinctive approach, blending European classical structures with Ethiopian musical traditions.

In the African Business feature, Girma is described as part of a broader shift—one that seeks to position African composers more firmly within the global classical canon. His compositions, rooted in Ethiopian melodies and modes, have contributed to a growing body of work that challenges long-standing assumptions about the genre.

Beyond performance, Girma’s role as director of the Ashenafi Kebede Performing Arts Centre at Addis Ababa University reflects his ongoing commitment to music education and to nurturing the next generation of musicians.

His international career continues to expand, with recent recognition including the BraVo International Music Award in 2025—an acknowledgment he described as meaningful not only personally, but also for Ethiopia’s presence in the global classical music landscape.

As conversations around representation and repertoire continue within classical music, artists like Girma are contributing to a broader and more inclusive musical narrative—one that reflects multiple histories, traditions, and voices.

For Tadias, this moment also underscores a continuing story: from debut performances to international recognition, Girma’s work remains part of an evolving global dialogue—one that continues to unfold.

Video: Watch Girma Yifrashewa Live in Ethiopia

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