Julie Mehretu Returns to New York with New Solo Exhibition at Marian Goodman Gallery

Julie Mehretu, Ascension, Part 2 (after Coltrane), 2025, Acrylic on canvas. (Marian Goodman Gallery)

Tadias Magazine

April 2026

New York (TADIAS) — Ethiopian American artist Julie Mehretu returns to New York this spring with a major new solo exhibition at Marian Goodman Gallery, presenting a new body of work that continues her exploration of abstraction, history, and movement.

Titled “Our Days, Like a Shadow (a non-abiding hauntology),” the exhibition opens April 14 and runs through June 6, 2026. It marks Julie’s latest presentation in the city and brings together recent works created between 2024 and 2026, including new large-scale paintings and immersive installations.



Julie Mehretu. (Photo: @Mariangoodmangallery on Instagram)

Known for her layered visual language and expansive compositions, Julie’s work reflects on the passage of time and the fleeting nature of experience — themes echoed in the exhibition’s title, which draws from both biblical and philosophical references.

The exhibition also includes a performance component developed in collaboration with choreographer John Jasperse, expanding Julie’s work beyond the canvas and into movement and space.

Born in Addis Ababa and raised in the United States, Julie has built an internationally recognized practice shaped by large-scale abstract works that engage with architecture, migration, and global histories.

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For more information, visit Marian Goodman Gallery.

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