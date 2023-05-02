Tadias Magazine
Updated: May 2nd, 2023
New York (TADIAS) — Ethiopian Airlines is all set to commence its new service connecting Atlanta with Addis Ababa this month.
The airline, which is the biggest in Africa and already operates over 130 international passenger and cargo destinations, has announced that it will provide four flights per week on the new U.S. route starting May 16th.
According to Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew, the new service will boost tourism, investment, and socio-economic ties between the two regions. Atlanta will become the airline’s latest passenger destination in the United States, joining the ranks of Chicago, Newark, New York, and Washington.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens welcomed the move, calling the new connection a “win for our City” and expressing optimism about a successful partnership with Ethiopian Airlines.
The General Manager of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Balram “B” Bheodari added: “We are thrilled to welcome Ethiopian Airlines to ATL.” (Photo: @flyethiopian)
Ethiopian Airlines is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. (Photo: @flyethiopian)
“We are truly delighted to open our sixth gateway in North America with the new flight to Atlanta,” said Ethiopian CEO Mesfin Tasew, “We have been connecting the U.S. and Africa for 25 years now, and the new service will help boost investment, tourism, diplomatic, and socioeconomic bonds between the two regions. As a pan-African carrier, we are committed to further expanding our global network and connecting Africa with the rest of the world. We are also keen to better serve the U.S. by increasing our destinations and flight frequencies.”
