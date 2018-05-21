Ethiopia to Make Emperor Menelik’s Palace a Tourist Site

The palace of Minilik was built 100 years ago by King Menelik II and this year, Ethiopian government will make it a tourist site.

The Menelik Palace contains several residences, halls, chapels, and working buildings.

The palace’s mastermind, King Menelik II, reined from 1889 to his death in 1913.

He is known for his territorial expansion and creation of modern Ethiopia. Most notably, he is remembered for leading Ethiopian troops in a decisive victory at the Battle of Adwa against forces of fascist Italy in the First Italo-Ethiopian War.

Emperor Haile Selassie also used the compound to preside over judicial issues. Mengistu Haile Mariam, whose party took over after Selassie was overthrown, used the palace grounds as a prison to house many notables of the imperial government including Selassie himself. Mengistu, who is now in exile, built his office within the compound.

The palace now serves as the seat of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

Abiy Ahmed, the country’s recently installed Prime Minister, believes that opening the site will help to highlight Ethiopia’s history.

