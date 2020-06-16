US to Name New Ambassador to Ethiopia

If approved by the U.S. Senate Geeta Pasi, of New York, a career Foreign Service Officer, will be named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ethiopia. (Photo: U.S. State Department)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: June 16th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) – The White House announced its intent to nominate a new Ambassador to Ethiopia on Monday.

If approved by the U.S. Senate Geeta Pasi, of New York, a career Foreign Service Officer, will be named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Ethiopia.

Ms. Pasi, an Indian American, who is currently the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs at the Department of State, had previously served as America’s top diplomat in Chad and and Djibouti.

Her prior experiences include serving as Director of the Department’s Office of East African Affairs, and as Political Officer at the United States Embassy in Accra, Ghana as well as New Delhi, India. She has also served as Director of Career Development and Assignments for the State Department and as Deputy Chief of Mission at the United States Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The announcement notes that Ms. Pasi has won numerous awards from the Department of State “including the Matilde W. Sinclaire Language Award.”

If confirmed Ms. Pasi will replace the current U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Michael Raynor.

