Amsale, started by Ethiopian-American fashion designer Amsale Aberra in 1985, now offers a design-your-own-dress platform and a newly launched virtual system to keep up with the modern bride. (PopSugar)

Beyond the obvious, big-name wedding dress designers is a world of smaller labels with bespoke processes that allow designers to get closer to their customers. All of the talented men and women on this curated list of Black designers are masters of their craft with smaller studios that make beautiful, bold bridal gowns.

Save for Amsale, a name you may fast recognize, these labels all speak to brides who have a very good understanding of the design process and a careful appreciation for intricacies. Even Amsale, started by Ethiopian-American fashion designer Amsale Aberra in 1985, now offers a design-your-own-dress platform and a newly launched virtual system to keep up with the modern bride.

The one common thread that ties all these designers together? They really care about the brides they’re working with and respect their unique visions. We spoke to the faces behind these ateliers, which are located all over the globe from Paris to Dallas, TX. Scroll down to learn about how these designers are shifting their current missions and why they are so proud to incorporate their individual heritages into brands that were created for everyone.

Amsale

Amsale’s designer: Amsale was founded by Amsale Aberra, an Ethiopian American fashion designer who passed away in April 2018. The company still lives on by her words: “True style knows no place or time — more than an aesthetic, style is a way of living.” Aberra was the inventor of the modern wedding dress, and the company continues toward providing the modern wedding experience to customers.

The Amsale Bride: has an elevated and timeless aesthetic, and is sophisticated and statement-making.

Amsale’s Current Mission: “Amsale crafts striking wedding wear for every bride’s big day, no matter what that the vision. Our additional collections pick up where the couture label leaves off, offering shorter dresses for more intimate ceremonies (Little White Dress), an accessible range of styles in chic fabrics (Nouvelle Amsale), plus looks for bridesmaids and evening. We design gowns that fit a bride’s mood and vision, in addition to her body.”

“Today, we’ve developed tools and services to help brides shop and plan remotely, from a virtual try-on tool that allows brides to upload their own photo and see what different styles look like on; to our Amsale x You design-your-dress platform; to in-depth, one-on-one virtual styling appointments.”

Where to Shop: Online or at a retail store near you.

