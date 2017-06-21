Face2face Africa Honors Mimi Alemayehou

Ethiopian-born Mimi Alemayehou, Managing Director at Black Rhino Group, was Executive Vice president of the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corp (OPIC) under the Obama administration. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

June 21st, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — Face2Face Africa has officially announced the honorees for the 2017 annual FACE List Award — a prestigious celebration of pan-African achievement in the U.S. — and this year the list includes Ethiopian American Mimi Alemayehou who is the Managing Director at Black Rhino Group, an investment firm focused on the development and acquisitions of energy and infrastructure projects across Africa.

“Ethiopian-born Mimi Alemayehou is one of the most influential and sought-after experts in African Business,” Face2face Africa said in a press release. She is Managing Director at Black Rhino Group, and also serves as an Executive Advisor and Chair of Blackstone Africa Infrastructure LP. Previously, she was Executive Vice President of the Overseas Private Investment Corp. (OPIC), under the Obama administration, and was one of the architects of the Power Africa initiative to increase energy access across the continent.”

Prior Ethiopian recipients of the Face2Face Africa award include Chef and Entrepreneur Marcus Samuelsson and Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, Founder and CEO of soleRebels.

Mimi is being honored along with Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network; Beverly Bond, Founder of Black Girls Rock!; and Tuma Basa, Global Programming Head of Hip-Hop at Spotify.

“We are very proud of our 2017 honorees for their distinguished careers and achievements,” Face2Face Africa added in their media release. “Their impact and legacy will shape and influence the pan-African community for generations to come.”

—

If You Go:

2017 Pan-African Weekend

New York City

Thu, July 13 – Sun, July 16

More info at face2faceafrica.com.

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.