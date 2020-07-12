Angelina Jolie on Her Ethiopian Daughter: She’s an Extraordinary African Woman

In a recent TIME 100 video interview Angelina Jolie said her Ethiopian American daughter, Zahara, is an extraordinary African woman. "Her connection to her country is her own, and it's something I only stand back in awe of," Angelina said. (Wire Image)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: July 12th, 2020

New York (TADIAS) — In a TIME 100 interview with Ugandan climate activist, Vanessa Nakate, Angelina Jolie praised her Ethiopian American daughter for being “an extraordinary African woman.”

According to USA Today Jolie stated: “My daughter is from Ethiopia, one of my children … And I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of,” she said of Zahara, whom she adopted as a baby in 2005.”

Earlier this year Angelina took 15-year-old Zahara to visit her birth country, Ethiopia where she met the country’s first female president Sahle-Work Zewde.



Angelina Jolie, Zahara and Shiloh in a meeting with the President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde. (Office of the President)

People magazine noted at the time that “their talks covered education, sanitary pad solutions to help girls continue their schooling (girls often stay home from class while menstruating due to lack of supplies), and Ethiopian culture and history. The group also discussed Jolie’s ongoing efforts to treat drug-resistant tuberculosis. The actress and activist has funded efforts for over a decade through the Zahara Program, named after her daughter. The Jolie Pitt Foundation partnered with the Global Health Committee and the Ethiopian Federal Ministry of Health in 2009 to create an initiative to treat drug-resistant TB. Their work has led to continuing success in treating people with TB in the region.”

According to The Independent newspaper Jolie also “discussed everything from activism and climate change to the Black Lives Matter movement” during a recent video conversation with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for TIME 100. The story adds that “Jolie also questioned how American schools cover black history in their curriculum and revealed how her daughter has influenced her life.”

WATCH: ANELINA JOLIE PRAISES DAUGHTER ZAHARA FOR BEING AN ‘EXTRAORDINARY AFRICAN WOMAN

