Jomo Tariku Named to Wallpaper Magazine’s US400: “The People Shaping Creative America in 2026

Jomo Tariku. (Image: Courtesy jomotariku.com)

Tadias Magazine

July 2026

New York (TADIAS) — Ethiopian-American industrial designer and artist Jomo Tariku has been named to Wallpaper magazine’s US400: “The People Shaping Creative America in 2026,” the publication’s annual list recognizing individuals helping define the country’s creative landscape.

Describing this year’s honorees, Wallpaper writes:

The Wallpaper* US400 celebrates Creative America in all its dazzling breadth and diversity. Our snapshot of the people who are shaping the country’s creative landscape in 2026 spans community builders, tastemakers, business leaders and more. It’s all a testament to the abundance of stellar talent that’s defining the discourse here in the United States – and the world more broadly.”

Jomo, who is based in Springfield, Virginia, was recognized in the Furniture Designers and Makers category, which the magazine describes as “the cross-disciplinary cohort of creatives, artisans and tastemakers who make the objects that surround us.”

Highlighting his work, Wallpaper notes:

This Ethiopian-American artist and industrial designer is defining a new Afrofuturist design language. You can spy Jomo Tariku’s creations anywhere from major museum collections such as the Museum of Modern Art, to the silver screen, as seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Over the past decade, Jomo Tariku has earned international recognition for furniture designs that draw inspiration from African history, architecture, landscapes, and cultural traditions while reimagining them through a distinctly contemporary lens. His work challenges conventional narratives in industrial design by placing African aesthetics at the center of modern design discourse.

As Tadias previously reported, Jomo’s journey into design reflects a lifelong commitment to expanding the representation of African identity within the global design world. His acclaimed pieces have been exhibited in leading museums and galleries, and his growing body of work has established him as one of the most influential voices in contemporary furniture design.

The Wallpaper recognition adds to a growing list of honors celebrating Jomo Tariku’s contributions to art and design, underscoring his role in shaping a new generation of globally recognized creatives whose work bridges innovation, culture, and storytelling.

For longtime Tadias readers, the recognition comes as no surprise. Since we first featured Jomo more than two decades ago, his work has continued to gain international acclaim, reinforcing his place among the leading voices shaping contemporary design today.

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Related:

Spotlight: Jomo Tariku, Ethiopian-American Industrial Designer and Data Scientist (Tadias, March 30, 2023)

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