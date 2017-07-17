« P2P Announces 2017 Ethiopian Health Care & Medical Education Conference
Spotlight: Wondwossen Dikran’s New Comedy ‘SNAP!’ Playing on YouTube Red »

Ethiopia at This Year’s SummerStage: Mulatu Astatke + DJ Sirak

Published by Tadias Magazine July 17th, 2017 in Events and Reviews. Closed
Mulatu Astatke will perform at SummerStage in New York for the first time on August 20th, 2017. (Time Out)

Time Out New York

In the mid-’60s, Mulatu Astatke began bending the rules of American jazz to fit the traditional music of his native Ethiopia and ended up launching an entire genre known as Ethio-jazz—a profoundly deep and funky style that hasn’t lost a shred of its cool over its 50-year run. The revered composer and multi-instrumentalist has collaborated with Duke Ellington and been sampled by Kanye West, and you certainly shouldn’t miss him when he hits SummerStage for the first time.


If You Go:
Mulatu Astatke at SummerStage
Sunday, August 20th, 2017 at 6:00 pm
Central Park, SummerStage
Rumsey Playfield (enter at Fifth Ave and 72nd St)
New York
FreeEvent
More info at http://www.cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage


Related:
Spotlight: Mulatu Astatke’s Landmark Album ‘Mulatu of Ethiopia’ Gets a Reissue

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.

Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.