Ethiopia at This Year’s SummerStage: Mulatu Astatke + DJ Sirak

Mulatu Astatke will perform at SummerStage in New York for the first time on August 20th, 2017. (Time Out)

Time Out New York

In the mid-’60s, Mulatu Astatke began bending the rules of American jazz to fit the traditional music of his native Ethiopia and ended up launching an entire genre known as Ethio-jazz—a profoundly deep and funky style that hasn’t lost a shred of its cool over its 50-year run. The revered composer and multi-instrumentalist has collaborated with Duke Ellington and been sampled by Kanye West, and you certainly shouldn’t miss him when he hits SummerStage for the first time.

—

If You Go:

Mulatu Astatke at SummerStage

Sunday, August 20th, 2017 at 6:00 pm

Central Park, SummerStage

Rumsey Playfield (enter at Fifth Ave and 72nd St)

New York

FreeEvent

More info at http://www.cityparksfoundation.org/summerstage

—

Related:

Spotlight: Mulatu Astatke’s Landmark Album ‘Mulatu of Ethiopia’ Gets a Reissue

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.