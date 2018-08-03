Ethiopia in Africa’s Week in Pictures: BBC

Ethiopian diaspora cheer Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during his visit to the US. (Reuters)

BBC News

Africa’s week in pictures: July 27 – August 2, 2018

August 3rd, 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.



The arrival of the Ethiopian Orthodox patriarch Bishop Merkorios, who’d been in exile for 27 years, is met with harp music and song in Addis Ababa. (Reuters)



Other members of the welcoming musical ensemble in the Ethiopian capital perform on ceremonial horns. (Reuters)

