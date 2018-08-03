In Pictures: PM Abiy Ahmed’s Visit to LA

Ethiopians greeting Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, July 29th, 2018. (Photo: Courtesy Elias Wondimu/TSEHAI Publishers)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: August 3rd, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — Below are photographs from Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, July 29th, 2018.

The event took place at Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC) where a cheerful crowed of thousands welcomed the Ethiopian prime minister to L.A.

—

