Helen Show Hosts 2nd Empower the Community Event at DC Convention Center

Helen Mesfin of the Helen show on EBS TV. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

August 13th, 2018

New York (TADIAS) — Among the headliners later this week at the 2nd Annual Empower the Community event in Washington D.C. are Alexander Assefa, a Democrat elected to the 42nd district of the Nevada State Assembly, and Nina Ashenafi Richardson, the first Ethiopian-American judge who was re-elected to the Leon County bench in Florida in 2014 after first being elected to the judgeship in 2008.

The program, which was launched last year by the producers of the Helen Show on EBS TV, brings together leaders from diverse professional backgrounds for a day-long session of information sharing and networking. According to organizers the 2018 guest speakers also include Lulit Ejigu, Executive Director in Risk Management at JP Morgan Chase; Dr. Yared Tekabe, Research Scientist at Columbia University; immigration attorneys Yemmi Getachew & Hellina Hailu as well as Almaz Negash, Founder & Executive Director of African Diaspora Network.

The family-friendly gathering combines the broadcast experience of the event’s founder Helen Mesfin, host of the Helen Show, with her professional work in the hospitality industry, and aims to create a space for community members to participate in panel discussions as well as provide resources and information for families. The event is scheduled to be held at the DC Convention Center on Saturday, August 18th.

Below is a summary of parts of the program on August 18th from 11am-8pm at the Washington Convention Center

The Power of Civic Engagement:

Amaha Kassa, Founder and Executive Director of African Communities Together

Semhar Araya, UNICEF USA’s Managing Director for Diaspora & Multicultural Partnership

Samuel Gebru, Director of Community Engagement and Partnership, Cambridge Community Center

Alexander Assefa, Democrat elected to the 42nd district of the Nevada State Assembly

Tebabu Assefa, Community Leader, Social Entrepreneur

Leadership Panel:

Dr. Senait Fisseha, MD,JD, Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Director of International Programs at the Susan T. Buffett Foundation

Judge Nina Ashenafi Richardson , Elected Leon County Judge 2008 & 2014

Almaz Negash, Founder & Executive Director of African Diaspora Network

Science & Technology:

Mark Gelfand, Founder STEM Synergy, STEM-minded financial systems pioneer

Yared Tekabe, Ph.D, Research Scientist at Columbia University

Solomon Mulugeta Kassa, Producer & Host of TechTalk with Solomon television (EBS), Author & Consultant at Deloitte

Tsegaye Legesse, CPA, MBA, Accounting Manager at National Institute of Health, Chief Financial Officer of OnePupil, and Board Member at STEM Synergy

Young Trailblazers:

Nate Araya, Brand Strategist, Story Teller at All Creative Degital

Melat Bekele, Founder Habesha Networks

Sam Kebede, Actor

Helen Fetaw, Actively Engaged in community service related to health care

Selamawit Bekele, Co-Founder, Africa Leads

Business Leaders Panel: Getting To The Top: Strategies for breaking through the

Glass Ceiling with successful Ethiopian American and Eritrean American business

leaders.

Ethiopia Habtemariam, President of Motown Records, and President of Urban

Music/Co-Head of Creative at Universal Publishing Music Group

Michael Andeberhan, CFA, CAIA is Executive Director & Head of Investment

Consultant Coverage at MSCI in New York.

Lulit Ejigu, Executive Director in Risk Management at JP Morgan Chase

The Event will have the Following Pavilions

Health & Fitness Pavilion

Free Health Screenings provided by Kaiser Permanente, American Kindy Fund,

Med Star Silver Spring Smiles & Pearl Smiles Dental – BMI, Blood Pressure, Blood

Glucose, Dental Screening, Fitness Consultants, ZUMBA, Resources for Families

with Special Needs, Giveaways and much more

Our partner organizations and sponsors are Kaiser Permanente, American Kidney

Fund, Ethiopian American Nurses Association, Silver Spring Smiles & Pearl Smiles

as well as Ethiopian American doctors

Career Pavilion: Career Resources in the Community

Hear high energy career motivational speakers

Learn Career Advancement tips

Participate in Informational Interviews

Receive mini career coaching

Assess your career aptitudes

Partner Organizations: 21st Century Community, YEP – Your Ethiopian Professionals, Alexandria Workforce Development and MBC

Finance Pavilion will cover the following topics:

Raising Money Savvy Kids-Financial Responsibility

Creating Generational Wealth

Dealing with College Debt

Get Your Credit Right

Securing Your Families Financial Future

Home Buying 101

Partner Organization Primerica, CLRA group and Your DMV Team

Kids Corner

Reading Time/Games/Fun Exercises/ Art

Sessions 1

Immigration and Legal Issues with Attorney Yemmi Getachew & Hellina Hailu

Fear NOT, Know Your Rights as Immigrants 11:00 am

Surviving the Stop – How to Engage with Law Enforcement 1:00pm

Teaching Kids & Young Men What to Expect and Know

Session 2

Warrior Moms- Special Needs Parenting

Minding Your Family Relationship

Alzheimer and Dementia and Support for Caregivers

—

If You Go:

Saturday August 18, 2018

11am -7pm

Walter E Washington Convention Center

801 Mt. Vernon Place, NW

Washington DC 20001

www.empowercw.com

