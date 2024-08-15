Art Talk: Tadesse Mesfin Elevating the Everyday in Ethiopia

Exhibited in Addis Ababa and London, Tadesse Mesfin’s latest series captures the dignity of Ethiopia’s women market vendors. The dual solo show runs from September to November, spotlighting Mesfin's work from the past four years. (Image: Tadesse Mesfin, Pillars of Life, 2021, Oil on canvas/courtesy of AFA)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: August 15th, 2024

New York (TADIAS) – Tadesse Mesfin, a celebrated Ethiopian artist, is the focus of a dual solo exhibition presented by Addis Fine Art and Vigo Gallery, showcasing his latest works from the past four years. The exhibition, which runs from September 9 to November 30 in Addis Ababa and from September 20 to October 4 in London, highlights Mesfin’s dedication to portraying the often-overlooked women vendors in Ethiopia’s bustling markets.

In this new series, Mesfin captures these women in moments of serene contemplation, elevating their presence to symbolize their crucial roles in daily life. By integrating elements of Ethiopian Modernist tradition, particularly the Amharic script, Mesfin interprets human figures as dynamic forms, echoing the loops and angles of the script. This approach transforms his subjects from mere figures into active creators of meaning within their environments. As Mesfin himself notes, “through repetition they have become my symbols, my language.”



Tadesse Mesfin, Column of Rhythm, 2022, Oil on Canvas. (Photo: Courtesy of AFA)

Born in 1953, Mesfin’s passion for art blossomed during his childhood in Addis Ababa, leading him to study at the Addis Ababa University Alle School of Fine Arts and Design, and later at the Leningrad Academy of Painting, Architecture, and Sculpture in Russia. His work reflects a blend of Soviet social realism and Ethiopian influences, particularly Coptic iconography and historical themes. A former professor at the Alle School of Fine Arts and Design, Mesfin has mentored many of Ethiopia’s contemporary artists and has exhibited his work internationally in cities such as London, New York, and Johannesburg.

—

If You Go:

Addis Ababa

9 September – 30 November

NOAH Centrum Building, Bole Atlas, Addis Ababa​​​​​​​​

Monday – Saturday, 10am – 1pm & 2 – 6pm​​​​​​​​

London

20 September – 4 October

Vigo Gallery, 7 – 8 Mason’s Yard, London, SW1Y 6BU

Monday – Friday, 10am – 6pm

More information at addisfineart.com.

