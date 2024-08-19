Bright Minds, Brighter Futures: Ethiopian-American Heman Bekele Named TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year

Ethiopian-American innovator Heman Bekele, TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year, captured in the lab at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland, where his groundbreaking research on a skin cancer-fighting soap is taking shape. (Photograph by Dina Litovsky for TIME)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: August 19th, 2024

Ethiopian-American Heman Bekele: TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year and Innovator Against Skin Cancer

New York (TADIAS) – At just 15 years old, Heman Bekele has achieved what many can only dream of. Named TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year, Heman’s journey from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to becoming a young scientist recognized on a global stage is nothing short of remarkable.

Born in Addis Ababa and moving to the United States with his family at the age of four, Heman’s early curiosity for science was sparked by childhood experiments that, according to TIME, involved “mixing up whatever he could get his hands on at home” and waiting to see the results. By the time he was seven, his experiments became more focused after receiving a chemistry set for Christmas, leading him to dream of using science to make a difference in the world.

That dream began to take shape when Heman, a rising 10th-grader at Woodson High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, entered the 3M Young Scientist Challenge. His entry? A revolutionary bar of soap designed to treat and potentially prevent multiple forms of skin cancer. According to TIME, this innovative idea was inspired by his early memories of laborers in Ethiopia working under the intense sun without protection and his realization, after moving to the U.S., of the dangers posed by prolonged sun exposure.

Heman’s soap is not just a simple cleansing bar; it’s a scientific breakthrough. As TIME reported, he combined the soap with a lipid-based nanoparticle that would allow the active ingredient, imiquimod—a drug approved for treating certain skin cancers—to remain on the skin even after washing. This inventive approach could make a significant impact by offering a more accessible and affordable option for skin cancer treatment.

Heman’s journey has not been one of solo effort. TIME highlights how he’s been supported by his family, mentors, and scientists like Vito Rebecca, a molecular biologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who invited Heman to work in his lab. It’s here that Heman is further developing his soap, working tirelessly to bring his idea closer to reality.

Despite the attention and accolades, Heman remains grounded. In an interview with TIME, he expressed humility about his achievements, stating, “Anybody could do what I did. I just came up with an idea. I worked towards that idea, and I was able to bring it to life.” His story is a powerful reminder that innovation and determination, coupled with support and guidance, can lead to extraordinary outcomes.

As Heman continues his research and balances his academic life with other interests such as music and sports, his future in science looks promising. His work not only shines a spotlight on his potential but also serves as an inspiration to young people everywhere, especially within the Ethiopian-American community. Heman’s success is a testament to the possibilities that arise when curiosity meets opportunity, and his contributions to science are just beginning.

For now, Heman’s focus remains on his mission to make skin cancer treatment more accessible and affordable. As he told TIME, “We’ll never run out of ideas in this world. Just keep inventing. Keep thinking of new ways to improve our world and keep making it a better place.”

