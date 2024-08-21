Justice for Heaven: Outcry Grows as Over 244,000 Sign Petition in Ethiopia’s Child Murder Case

Heaven Awot (right) pictured with her mother, Abekyelesh Adeba, before the tragic incident that sparked national and international outcry. (Courtesy photo)

By Tadias Staff

Updated: August 21st, 2024

New York (TADIAS) – The tragic case of seven-year-old Heaven Awot, who was brutally raped and murdered in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia, has sparked national outrage. The man convicted of this heinous crime, Getnet Baye, was sentenced to 25 years in prison—a sentence many, including Heaven’s family, consider far too lenient.

In response, a Change.org petition, started by the Ethiopian feminist organization Article 35, has gathered over 244,000 signatures, demanding that Getnet’s sentence be revisited to reflect the gravity of his crimes. The petition calls for the maximum possible penalty under Ethiopian law and highlights the urgent need for “robust legal protection” for Heaven’s grieving mother, Abekyelesh Adeba, who has faced threats for seeking justice for her daughter.

The case has drawn attention not only to the shortcomings in Ethiopia’s legal system but also to the broader issue of violence against women and children in the country. Senior government officials, including Ethiopia’s Minister for Women and Social Affairs, Ergogie Tesfaye, have condemned the crime as “inhumane” and vowed to pursue justice.

For Heaven’s mother, the fight for justice is deeply personal. “I have lost my Heaven… I am lifeless,” she said in an interview with the BBC, expressing her fear that Getnet might win his appeal and be released early. Her story has resonated with thousands who are now rallying behind the call for justice.

The petition remains active on Change.org, where supporters are urged to continue sharing and signing to ensure that Heaven’s death is not in vain and that her family receives the justice they deserve.

