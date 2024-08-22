Tadias Magazine
By Tadias Staff
Updated: August 22nd, 2024
New York (TADIAS) – Wondwossen “Wondu” Dikran, a name familiar to Tadias readers as the creative force behind the acclaimed Ethiopian film “Journey to Lasta,” has taken on a significant new role in the entertainment industry. Hallmark Media recently announced Wondu’s appointment as the Senior Vice President of Hallmark Studios, a newly established production division aimed at enhancing innovation and efficiency in content creation.
In his new position, Wondu will be responsible for managing relationships with creative and business partners, both domestically and internationally. His extensive background in directing, producing, and writing—highlighted by his work on Journey to Lasta—makes him a fitting choice for this role. His career has been marked by leadership positions at major studios, including NBCUniversal/DreamWorks TV, where he served as Head of Production, and more recently, Falkon Entertainment, where he was Head of Development and Production.
Wondu will report to Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of Programming at Hallmark. Daly expressed her enthusiasm for Wondu’s appointment, emphasizing his strategic vision and collaborative approach. She believes these qualities will be instrumental in shaping the future of production for Hallmark’s diverse platforms.
With this new chapter at Hallmark Studios, Wondwossen Dikran is set to bring his wealth of experience and unique perspective to a broader audience, further solidifying his impact on the film and television industry.
—
Related:
Hallmark Studios Names Wondu Dikran as SVP (The Wrap)
Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook