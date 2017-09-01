US Africa Policy Braintrust is Back

U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass of California is organizer of Africa Braintrust 2017.

Press release

Rep. Karen Bass

Africa Braintrust 2017: Renewing our Commitment and Engagement with Africa

U.S. policy toward Africa is at a crossroads. An Assistant Secretary for African Affairs has yet to be appointed and the budget put forward by the White House has called for deep cuts to the Department of State and USAID. Many across Africa are asking if this signals a shift away from Africa. Given the long history of US-Africa relations, this is a good time to illustrate our continuing commitment to engaging with African nations.

The Seventh Annual Africa Braintrust will explore the various ways the United States can renew our commitment and engagement across Africa via panels, issue-specific discussions and featured speakers by noted African and Diaspora academics, members of civil society, and members of the private sector who are each experts in their respective fields.

Issue Focuses:

Security and Insecurity

Encouraging prosperity across Africa

Ways to partner with African nations