WATCH: DC-based Kino Musica Releases New Version of Timeless Love Long ‘Arke Yehuma’

Vocalist and guitarist Kumera Zekarias of Kino Musica. The Washington, D.C.-based group's new music video pays homage to ageless love song 'Arke Yehuma' by Wegayehu Degenetu "incorporating rock and blues styles into the Ethiopian aesthetic." (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: September 26th, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC (TADIAS) — This week, Washington, DC-based Kino Musica announced the release of their new music video dedicated to the timeless love song Arke Yehuma by Ethiopian artists Wegayehu Degenet.

The group’s interpretation of the legendary oromo song “breathes new life into a classic cover, incorporating rock and blues styles into the Ethiopian aesthetic,” the press release notes. “A spiritual love song with a strong dance beat, this song connects to the Ethiopian diaspora around the world and to lovers of African and World music.”

According to the announcement the single is part of Kino Musica’s upcoming album, which is set to be released next month titled Ifaan, that “displays a wide variety of styles to bear, from East African blues, rock and dancing styles through West Africa, the Sahel, and the Caribbean.”

“I’ve followed Kino Musica in the DC music scene the last few years, and I’m happy they are putting out new music,” says Ethiopian American musician Thomas “Tommy T” Gobena who is the UNICEF National Ambassador to Ethiopia. In endorsing the band Tommy adds: “I think they bring an exciting and creative approach to music from the Horn of Africa.”

Per the press release: “Kino Musica has spent the last several months preparing for the Ifaan EP release, as well as creating a new suite of songs to release during these uncertain times. We have spent the previous two years in the studio and on stages in the Washington, DC, area, performing in community venues, house parties, and as featured guests with a wide variety of international musical acts. The band is looking forward to returning to the studio and the stage, and they plan to host several online interview discussions about their influences with other prominent artists and rising stars.”

Watch: KINO MUSICA – Arke Yehuma

About Kino Musica

Formed in 2014, KINO MUSICA is an evolving voyage of musical and cultural discovery undertaken by four friends and veterans of the Washington, DC music scene. The band melds music from across Africa and its diaspora into soulful sounds that educate and entertain, employing melodies from the Horn of Africa as a creative stepping stone to tell honest and personal stories. They instinctively combine these sounds with other African and African Diasporic rhythms into a style beholden to no flag. KINO MUSICA presents memorable performances all the while striving to build real community and connection through its music.

