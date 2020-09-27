In Pictures: Ethiopians Celebrate Meskel

The lighting of the traditional Demera bonfire on the eve of Meskel Festival, which is part of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, took place at Meskel square in Addis Ababa on Saturday, September 26th, 2020. (Photo: @fanatelevision/Twitter)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Updated: September 27th, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC (TADIAS) — Ethiopians celebrated the colorful annual Meskel festival on Saturday with the lighting of the traditional Demera bonfire.

The main event, which is part of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, took place at Meskel square in Addis Ababa in “the presence of Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, President Sahle-Work Zewde and Adanech Abiebie, deputy mayor of Addis Ababa,” the state affiliated FBC Broadcasting reported. “On the occasion, Abune Mathias called on political parties to sit down together and find solution for their differences and the youth to refrain from destructive activities.”



The patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Abune Mathias speaking during the celebration in Addis Ababa on Saturday, September 26th, 2020. (Photo: @fanatelevision/Twitter)

On Twitter, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed relief that the event in the capital had taken place without violence — underscoring one of the major issues the country is currently grappling with in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to all who enabled the Meskel Demera celebrations to pass peacefully,” the PM wrote. “The efforts of the security sector together with the discipline & commitment to peace shown by youth is exemplary.” He added: Let us continue building on this collaborative & concerted effort to guard our peace.”

According to Fana: “Adanech Abiebie, deputy mayor of Addis Ababa city, for her part stressed the need to stand together and strengthen unity to beat poverty. She also called on the haves to share with the have-nots during the festival.”



(Photo: @fanatelevision/Twitter)



(Photo: @fanatelevision/Twitter)



(Photo: @fanatelevision/Twitter)



(Photo: @fanatelevision/Twitter)

—

