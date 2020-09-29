Interview: Ruth B., Canadian-Ethiopian Singer-Songwriter Plans to Write & Produce Her Own Album

RUTH B: "Both my parents immigrated from Ethiopia to Edmonton about 30 years ago. Definitely a big part of my life growing up, they’re pretty adamant on making sure that my brother and I retained the culture. I grew up listening to a lot of Ethiopian music, that's definitely played its way into my songwriting." (Flaunt Magazine)

Flaunt Magazine

RUTH B / CANADIAN-ETHIOPIAN SINGER-SONGWRITER PLANS TO WRITE & PRODUCE HER OWN ALBUM

The Canadian singer-songwriter exploded onto the scene with her 2015 single “Lost Boy,” which became an instant smash on the social media app Vine (rest in peace). Not only did fans instantly eat up the single, but they fell in love with Ruth’s both inner and outer beauty. The lyrics boast honesty, vulnerability, tranquility, and a level of humanness that the masses can relate to all around the world.

Since the viral moment, the 25-year-old has racked in over 1.5 million accumulated streams and continues to deliver heartwarming ballads for people of all different walks of life. With a sound that transcends genre barriers including pop, R&B, alternative, and soul, Ruth carries a voice that you can’t help but fall in love with.

Following the release of “If I Have A Son” in light of the Black Lives Matter movement. Ruth drops off her highly-anticipated new single titled “Dirty Nikes.” Flaunt caught up with Ruth B via Zoom, who was located in Edmonton, Alberta. Read below as we discuss her upbringing in Canada, coming up on Vine, “Lost Boy” going viral, new record “Dirty Nikes,” goals, and more!

Being from Canada, what was the household like growing up for you?

We’re a family of 4: my mom, my brother, and my dad. A really loving family, always together. Everybody here loves music so that was always nice, it connected us for sure.

Biggest influences coming up?

Definitely my family, my parents definitely inspired me a lot. My friends, then different musicians that I love growing up. I love Lauryn Hill and Alicia Keys.

Talk about being Ethiopian too and how that plays into your life and your music.

Both my parents immigrated from Ethiopia to Edmonton about 30 years ago. Definitely a big part of my life growing up, they’re pretty adamant on making sure that my brother and I retained the culture. I grew up listening to a lot of Ethiopian music, that’s definitely played its way into my songwriting.

How would you describe your sound?

Honest, raw, and real. I usually like to keep it pretty simple. Over the past little bit, I’ve definitely done some evolving as a musician and ventured more into R&B. For the most part, I say it’s organic.

At what point did you realize that you could do music for a living?

Probably a few years ago after I started posting my original music online through an app called Vine, that’s where I got my start and posted original music. Everyone was super supportive and wanted to hear my original music, that’s definitely what inspired me to pursue it.

What was your favorite part about the app Vine?

I love the app, I thought it was so fun. I liked how it was only 6 seconds and that you had such a small amount of time to make a mark. That’s what made it so fun, especially for the creators on there. You had to be uber creative to get people to listen to you.

What’s the role social media has played in your career?

Social media is so huge! Right now especially if you’re a musician like me, I always felt very overwhelmed by the fact that I’m from Edmonton, Alberta. How are people going to hear about me? Social media is so good at making you available to everyone and anyone. Anyone can really hear your music, that’s dope.

Read the full interview at flaunt.com »

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.