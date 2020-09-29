Prof. Mesfin Woldemariam Dies at Age 90

The founder of the Ethiopian Human Rights Council, Professor Mesfin Woldemariam, has died from COVID-19 complications at age 90. (Photos via Twitter)

AA

Ethiopia mourns activist, academic Mesfin Woldemariam

Addis Getachew | ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia

Veteran politician, activist, and academic Mesfin Woldemariam died at the age of 90 late Tuesday of the novel coronavirus-induced complications.

He was a renowned academic, a political geography expert, with a PhD dissertation on Rural Vulnerability to Famine in Ethiopia. He was also a revered politician and human rights activist.

“The long-serving politician in Ethiopia, Professor Mesfin Woldemariam was peacefully struggling for political and human rights of citizens with intense devotion starting from the monarchial regime,” wrote the local broadcaster FANA.

He authored a number of books focused on social, political, economic and historical phenomenon in the country besides the academic area.

In 2005, the professor was imprisoned under what many consider a trumped up charge of outrage against the constitution for his prominent roles under the then-opposition political party, Coalition for Unity and Democracy.

He was also an advocate of human rights was passionately fighting for welfare of Ethiopians in his strong writings and public speeches and political debates, FANA said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has expressed his grief up on the death of the late professor and extended condolences to families and all Ethiopians at large.

Mesfin was being treated at St. Paul Hospital in Addis Ababa after testing positive for the novel coronavirus 11 days ago until his death on 29 Sept.

Veteran Ethiopian Political Activist Mesfin Woldemariam Has Died

Okay Africa

Veteran Ethiopian Political Activist Mesfin Woldemariam Has Died

Ethiopian activist Professor Mesfin Woldemariam and founder of the Ethiopian Human Rights Council has passed away. Woldemariam reportedly passed away on Tuesday in the capital city Addis Ababa reportedly from coronavirus-induced complications. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has since expressed his grief upon hearing the news and extended his condolences to Woldemariam’s family and all Ethiopians at large.

Professor Woldemariam was a humanitarian, renowned activist and academic who studied in the USA and India. A propellant of law and order through politics, he critiqued Ethiopia’s tradition of ethnic appointments for government officials. In 2005, he played a crucial role in the formation of the “Coalition for Unity and Democracy” (CUD) which opposed the TPLF-led government and defeated the ruling party at the ballot box.

Woldemariam endeavored scholarship and continued to offer philosophical and political critique on Ethiopia throughout his career. He was the voice of the country in 1990 when Ethiopia was going through socio-political upheaval. When blogging gained popularity, Woldemariam seemlessly transitioned to the online world. In the past ten years alone, he published several books in Amharic on Ethiopian politics including Mekshef ende Ethiopia.

Ethiopia continues to face political unrest as ethnicity still remains a factor for government appointments. Internet shutdowns have been constantly used to diffuse social demonstrations and protests. Oromo musician Hachula Hundessa was allegedly shot and killed in public in an alleged government-ordered assassination. Hundessa’s music criticised the government and allegedly roused Ethiopians to challenge the ruling party.

Professor Woldemariam of having tested positive for the coronavirus emerged only eleven days ago. He was 90-years-old and served as a geography professor at Addis Ababa University.

Those on social media reacted to news of Woldemariam’s passing below:

Read more »

–

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.