By Tadias Staff
October 2nd, 2017
New York (TADIAS) – The sixth edition of Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week (HAFW) — an international runway show featuring both established and up-and-coming designers from across the African continent — will be held in Addis Ababa from October 5th to 8th, 2017.
Supported by Vogue Italia/Talents the 2017 events will take place at the Addis Ababa Exhibition Centre. Organizers announced that this year’s program includes panel discussions, master classes, presentations and a pop-up shop at Sapphire Addis Hotel.
“HAFW is extremely proud with the line-up of close to 35 participating designers, international models, and fashion makers from across the African Continent,” the media release states. “Vogue Italia /Vogue Talents will be scouting for talents to take part at Milan Fashion Week 2018.”
The announcement adds:
“Since inception in 2010 HAFW has been able to assist in the transformation and development of the continental fashion industry. Fashion must be thought of in business terms and HAFW has endeavoured to connect emerging and established designers with, buyers, manufacturers, distributers and investors in order to grow the continental fashion industry to reach its potential.”
Participating designers are shown below:
1. ADAMA PARIS – SENEGAL
2. ANYANGO MPINGA – KENYA
3. ARNOLD MURITHI – KENYA
4. AYNI’S DESIGN – ETHIOPIA
5. EDEN ASBEHA – ETHIOPIA
6. EJIG TIBEB – ETHIOPIA
7. FETEL DESIGN – ETHIOPIA
8. LALI – ETHIOPIA
9. MAFI – ETHIOPIA
10. MUSTAFA HANSANNIL – TANZANIA
11. PALESA MOKUBUNG – SOUTH AFRICA
12. RATATOUILLE – ETHIOPIA
13. REPUBLIC OF LEATHER – ETHIOPIA
14. ROOI – NIGERIA
15. RUSSEL SOLOMON – NIGERIA
16. SAMRA WORLD CLASS LUXURY LEATHER – ETHIOPIA
17. TG’SH – ETHIOPIA
18. YE’FIKER – ETHIOPIA
19. YOHANNES SISTERS COUTURE – ETHIOPIA
20. YORDI – ETHIOPIA
21. ZAAF – ETHIOPIA
PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS PRESENTATION
1. AACHERA – KENYA
2. AIDICHO – ETHIOPIA
3. ENZI – ETHIOPIA
4. EYERUSALEM ABERRA – ETHIOPIA
5. FALONE RUSAMAZA – RWANDA
6. KOMATRE DESIGN – ETHIOPIA
7. MENABE JEWLERY – ETHIOPIA
8. NEEMA – KENYA
9. NIGISTI – ETHIOPIA
10. PARSHYGIAN JEWLERY – ETHIOPIA
11. ROOTS IN STYLE – ETHIOPIA
12. TIYAA – ETHIOPIA
13. YE’TSEDEY – ETHIOPIA
14. ZIM TIBEB – ETHIOPIA
—
If You Go:
More info at www.hubfashionweekafrica.com.
