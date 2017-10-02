Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week Preview

(Photo from previous Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week/courtesy of HAFW)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

October 2nd, 2017

New York (TADIAS) – The sixth edition of Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week (HAFW) — an international runway show featuring both established and up-and-coming designers from across the African continent — will be held in Addis Ababa from October 5th to 8th, 2017.

Supported by Vogue Italia/Talents the 2017 events will take place at the Addis Ababa Exhibition Centre. Organizers announced that this year’s program includes panel discussions, master classes, presentations and a pop-up shop at Sapphire Addis Hotel.

“HAFW is extremely proud with the line-up of close to 35 participating designers, international models, and fashion makers from across the African Continent,” the media release states. “Vogue Italia /Vogue Talents will be scouting for talents to take part at Milan Fashion Week 2018.”

The announcement adds:



“Since inception in 2010 HAFW has been able to assist in the transformation and development of the continental fashion industry. Fashion must be thought of in business terms and HAFW has endeavoured to connect emerging and established designers with, buyers, manufacturers, distributers and investors in order to grow the continental fashion industry to reach its potential.”

Participating designers are shown below:

1. ADAMA PARIS – SENEGAL

2. ANYANGO MPINGA – KENYA

3. ARNOLD MURITHI – KENYA

4. AYNI’S DESIGN – ETHIOPIA

5. EDEN ASBEHA – ETHIOPIA

6. EJIG TIBEB – ETHIOPIA

7. FETEL DESIGN – ETHIOPIA

8. LALI – ETHIOPIA

9. MAFI – ETHIOPIA

10. MUSTAFA HANSANNIL – TANZANIA

11. PALESA MOKUBUNG – SOUTH AFRICA

12. RATATOUILLE – ETHIOPIA

13. REPUBLIC OF LEATHER – ETHIOPIA

14. ROOI – NIGERIA

15. RUSSEL SOLOMON – NIGERIA

16. SAMRA WORLD CLASS LUXURY LEATHER – ETHIOPIA

17. TG’SH – ETHIOPIA

18. YE’FIKER – ETHIOPIA

19. YOHANNES SISTERS COUTURE – ETHIOPIA

20. YORDI – ETHIOPIA

21. ZAAF – ETHIOPIA

PARTICIPATING DESIGNERS PRESENTATION

1. AACHERA – KENYA

2. AIDICHO – ETHIOPIA

3. ENZI – ETHIOPIA

4. EYERUSALEM ABERRA – ETHIOPIA

5. FALONE RUSAMAZA – RWANDA

6. KOMATRE DESIGN – ETHIOPIA

7. MENABE JEWLERY – ETHIOPIA

8. NEEMA – KENYA

9. NIGISTI – ETHIOPIA

10. PARSHYGIAN JEWLERY – ETHIOPIA

11. ROOTS IN STYLE – ETHIOPIA

12. TIYAA – ETHIOPIA

13. YE’TSEDEY – ETHIOPIA

14. ZIM TIBEB – ETHIOPIA

—

If You Go:

More info at www.hubfashionweekafrica.com.

Related:

Photos: Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week 2016

Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week 2015

In Pictures: Hub of Africa Fashion Week 2014

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.