By Tadias Staff
Published: October 13th, 2018
New York (TADIAS) – The 2018 Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week took place in Ethiopia’s capital city last week. This year’s runway show, which was held on October 3rd at Millennium Hall, highlighted a diverse collection of local and international designers.
Below are photos courtesy of Hub of Africa Addis Fashion Week:
Samra Leather by Samrawit Mersiehazen:
Ayni’s by Aynalem Ayele:
Roots in Style by Tigist Seife:
Precious design by Nasra Mustofa
Meron Addis Ababa by Meron Seid:
Lali by Lemlem Haile Michael:
ZAAF by Abai Schulze:
Wuwi Couture by Egla Negusse:
Sebeatu by Muse Legesse:
Aleph Design by Meseret Teferra:
Yefikir by Fikerte Addis:
Tseday Design by Tseday Kebede:
Komtare by Dawit Ketema:
Kahindo (Democratic Republic of the Congo):
Basse (Senegal ):
ArtC (Morocco):
Alaoui M’hammdi Amina (Morocco):
