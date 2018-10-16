Tadias Magazine
By Tadias Staff
Published: October 16th, 2018
New York (TADIAS) — The latest episode of the Helen Show on EBS TV features a timely topic: professional women and motherhood.
The show’s host Helen Mesfin speaks with Mimi Hailegiorghis, who is a Department Head of Systems Performance Engineering at Mitre Corporation, and Tseday Alehegn, Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Tadias Magazine.
Watch: HELEN SHOW SEASON 15 EPISODE 5 PROFESSIONAL WOMEN AND MOTHERHOOD (AMHARIC)
—
