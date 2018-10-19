America’s Iconic Former First Lady Michelle Obama Prepares for Rock Star Book Tour

The iconic former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama is preparing for a rock star book tour next month starting in her hometown of Chicago on November 13th, 2018. Her memoir "Becoming" is set to be translated in 28 languages worldwide. The following is a highlight by publisher Penguin Random House. (Photo: The cover image from the book released by Crown Publishing Group)

IN A LIFE filled with meaning and accomplishment, Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era. As First Lady of the United States of America—the first African American to serve in that role—she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, while also establishing herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world, dramatically changing the ways that families pursue healthier and more active lives, and standing with her husband as he led America through some of its most harrowing moments. Along the way, she showed us a few dance moves, crushed Carpool Karaoke, and raised two down-to-earth daughters under an unforgiving media glare.

In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her—from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it—in her own words and on her own terms. Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same.

They’re here! I just got a sneak-preview of the first copies of BECOMING, and I can’t wait for you all to read it. November 13th is almost here—pre-order your copy today at https://t.co/tOEk59nT71. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/wYw1Do1b8f — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 18, 2018

The full tour schedule is below:

Nov. 13: Chicago — United Center

Nov. 15: Los Angeles — The Forum

Nov. 17: Washington — Capital One Arena

Nov. 24: Boston — TD Garden

Nov. 29: Philadelphia — Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 1: Brooklyn — Barclays Center

Dec. 11: Detroit — Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 13: Denver — Pepsi Center

Dec. 14: San Jose — SAP Center

Dec. 17: Dallas — American Airlines Center

Learn more and buy tickets at https://becomingmichelleobama.com.

