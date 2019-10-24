Barack Obama & Bill Clinton Among Those Delivering Remarks at Cummings’ Funeral

Masonic guards stand near the casket of the late congressman Elijah E. Cummings during a viewing service at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Wednesday. Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will be among those delivering remarks at a funeral for Cummings on Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church in West Baltimore, where the Democrat worshiped for decades. (AP photo)

Rep. Elijah Cummings to be remembered, honored Thursday at U.S. Capitol

Longtime congressman Elijah E. Cummings will be remembered Thursday in public and private tributes at the U.S. Capitol, a day after he was mourned at Morgan State University in Baltimore, his beloved hometown.

Cummings’s shiny black casket is expected to be brought into National Statuary Hall around 11 a.m. for an “arrival ceremony” that will include remarks from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and Sen. Ben Cardin, both Maryland Democrats.

A public viewing will follow from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. via the Capitol Visitor Center.

Cummings, a longtime civil rights leader, will be the first black congressman to lie in state in the Capitol, according to congressional historians. He died Oct. 17, at age 68 of “complications concerning long-standing health challenges,” his office said in a statement.

