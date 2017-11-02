Press Release
Congressman Coffman
U.S. Representative Mike Coffman (R-CO) urges his colleagues to vote on H.Res. 128 to address human rights abuses in Ethiopia on the House of Representatives floor 11/1/2017.
Video: Rep. Coffman on Ethiopian Resolution (H.Res 128) Nov 1, 2017
