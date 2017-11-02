Watch: Rep. Coffman of Colorado Speaks on Ethiopian Resolution (H.Res 128)

(Photo: Congressman Mike Coffman meeting with Ethiopian American constituents in Denver, Colorado on November 2nd, 2014/Courtesy photograph)

Press Release

Congressman Coffman

U.S. Representative Mike Coffman (R-CO) urges his colleagues to vote on H.Res. 128 to address human rights abuses in Ethiopia on the House of Representatives floor 11/1/2017.

Video: Rep. Coffman on Ethiopian Resolution (H.Res 128) Nov 1, 2017

—

Related:

What Key 19-Year Timeline of U.S. Human Rights Reports on Ethiopia Show

US Congress: Support Respect for Human Rights in Ethiopia (HRW)

Letter on Why US Should Review Its Foreign Aid to Ethiopia

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.