Spotlight: Wayna Nominated for Two All Africa Music Awards

Singer-songwriter Wayna is heading to Nigeria this month to compete as a nominee for two All Africa Music Awards. (Courtesy photo)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

November 3rd, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — Wayna has been nominated for the 2017 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) that’s set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria from November 9th to 12th.

The Ethiopian-born artist is named a candidate in two categories: Best Female Artist Inspirational Music and Best Female Artist East Africa.

Wayna received the nominations for her recent music video You are not alone, which she released on Facebook last March in honor of Women’s History Month.

“Wayna Wondwossen from Ethiopia used her AFRIMA nominated single You are not alone to advocate and fight against domestic violence and girl child right,” organizers announced in a press release. “The former Grammy awards nominee reach out to African women through this awesome single.”

The video features images of Ethiopian women by photographer Aida Muluneh as well as photos of women that the Ethiopian-American musician encountered at the Women’s March on Washington in January 2017. The song shows solidarity with “women and girls in my native Ethiopia, for reproductive rights, for equal pay, and to put an end to violence against women and girls everywhere” Wayna says. “I say to all my sisters, mothers and daughters: You are not alone.”

According to AFRIMA only “8 ladies are nominated this year but only one goes home with the trophy.”

—

You can help Wayna bring home the gold by voting here for Best Female Artist Inspirational Music and Best Female Artist East Africa.

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.