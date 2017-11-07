Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana Named Finalist for 2017 World Athlete of the Year Award

IAAF announced that Ethiopia's Almaz Ayana has made the short list for the 2017 World Athlete of the Year Award. (AP photo)

Tadias Magazine

Tadias Staff

November 7th, 2017

New York (TADIAS) — For a second year in a row Ethiopia’s Olympic champion and world 10,000m titleholder Almaz Ayana has been named a finalist for the World Athlete of the Year award.

She was the winner of last year’s Female World Athlete of the Year prize.

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Monday that the male and female World Athletes of the Year for 2017 will be announced live on stage at the IAAF Athletics Awards 2017 in Monaco on Friday 24 November.



IAAF World Athlete of the Year 2017 finalists announced. (Getty Images)

The finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Men -

Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT)

Mo Farah (GBR)

Wayde van Niekerk (RSA)

Women -

Almaz Ayana (ETH)

Ekaterini Stefanidi (GRE)

Nafissatou Thiam (BEL)

—

