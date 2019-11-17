Ethiopia Election 2020: Ruling Coalition Seeks to Further Unite Ahead of Vote

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. (Getty Images)

Bloomberg

Ethiopia’s ruling coalition took a step closer to the creation of a national unity party as Africa’s second most-populous nation prepares for elections.

The executive committee of the alliance voted for the merger of the four parties, Fikadu Tessema, a committee member, said in an interview with the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corp.

The move will include a fair representation of the ethnic groups in the alliance, Tessema told the national broadcaster. The Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front or EPRDF, a former rebel movement that’s made up of four regional parties, will wait for the final confirmation from the coalition’s 180-member council. The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) faction of the party opposed the merger.

—

Related:

Prominent Abiy Critic Says to Stand in Ethiopia Election (AFP)

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.