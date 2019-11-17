Spotlight: The Shadow King is on Times’ 2019 List of 100 Must Read Books

Time magazine has released its list of the top books of 2019 that includes 'The Shadow King,' the new novel by Ethiopian-American author Maaza Mengiste. (Image: Time.com)

Tadias Magazine

By Tadias Staff

Published: November 17th, 2019

New York (TADIAS) — Maaza Mengiste’s acclaimed new novel The Shadow King has been selected by the editors of Time magazine as one of their 2019 list of 100 must read books.

Maaza’s book narrates the rarely explored and heroic participation of female warriors in Ethiopia’s legendary victory against fascist occupation forces during world war II. The movie rights to the novel was also recently acquired by the film production company Atlas Entertainment.

Time notes: “Ethiopian-American novelist Maaza Mengiste tells an unforgettable story steeped in the history of her home country. Hirut, an orphan, works as a maid subjected to the oppressive impulses of men — until she steps up to become a war hero, helping to defend Ethiopia against Mussolini’s invasion in 1935, a precursor to World War II. The Shadow King is a propulsive read that captures a historical moment from a fresh perspective, speaking to timeless themes about women’s power and oppression and the cost of war.”

Buy now: The Shadow King

—

Related:

Atlas Acquires Maaza Mengiste’s Novel ‘The Shadow King’

Spotlight: Three Great Reviews of Maaza Mengiste’s New Book by NYT, WSJ & NPR

Maaza Mengiste’s Outstanding New Essay on Refugees

Tadias Q & A With Maaza Mengiste

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.