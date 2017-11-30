Diplomacy: Reports say Rex Tillerson to Lose Job as U.S. Secretary of State

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was seen at the White House this morning shortly after The New York Times reported that plans were underway in Washington for his ouster from the State department to be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo. (AP photo)

Politico

Tillerson heads to White House after reports he could be forced out

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson backed out of a planned speech and visited the White House on Thursday following reports that his ouster was imminent.

POLITICO reported earlier this month that CIA Director Mike Pompeo had emerged as the favorite to replace Tillerson as head of the State Department. The New York Times on Thursday added that the White House has developed a plan to force out the embattled secretary of state and replace him with Pompeo in the next few weeks. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) would likely replace Pompeo at the CIA, the Times said.

Tillerson was expected to deliver a keynote address to commemorate World AIDS Day on Thursday. However, Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will deliver the remarks instead, according to an updated State Department schedule.

Reporters spotted Tillerson at the White House within hours of the Times’ report. Neither his public schedule nor the daily White House guidance included a visit to the White House.

Asked if he wanted Tillerson to stay in his role as secretary of state, President Donald Trump ducked the question.

“He’s here,” Trump told reporters. “Rex is here.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House has “no personnel announcements at this time.”

Read more »

—

Related:

White House readies plan to replace Tillerson with Pompeo at State, install Cotton at CIA

White House Plan: Replace Tillerson With C.I.A. Chief (NYT)

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.