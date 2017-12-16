The Elephant in Ethiopia’s Living Room: Ethnic Politics Has Failed

At a camp for displaced Ethiopians outside Dire Dawa, it's claimed that this Somali boy lost the sight in his left eye after Oromo police threw a rock that hit him in the face. Ethiopia is experiencing one of its worst population displacements due to violence in decades, as conflict between ethnic Somali and Oromo has led to clashes and forced evictions. (Photo: By James Jeffrey/PRI

Public Radio International

Conflict & Justice: Hundreds of thousands of displaced Ethiopians are caught between ethnic violence and shadowy politics

Turning sideward, a displaced Ethiopian woman lifts the hem of her dress to reveal scars running up her leg — shrapnel wounds from the grenade she says local police tossed at her and three other women.

“We’d always lived with the Oromo peacefully until the [Oromia] regional special police turned up and started burning the houses of Somali,” says the woman, an ethnic Somali, one of Ethiopia’s five main ethnolinguistic groups. “I ran to the local police station with three other women, but the police told us: This is not the day when Somali are protected.”

As the women turned to flee the grenade was thrown, she says. She was wounded in her leg and managed to stagger on after the explosion and escape, but she doesn’t know what happened to the other women. She says she thinks they were caught.

You’ll hear many stories like hers, as well as reports of rape and pregnant women miscarrying while being evicted in overcrowded trucks, at a camp in the lee of the Kolenchi hills in eastern Ethiopia’s Somali region. There, thousands of Somali displaced by recent ethnic violence in the neighboring Oromia region are now sheltering.

Tit-for-tat evictions and violence have also displaced Oromo. An estimated 50,000 Oromo have been forced to leave the Somali region. Many of them are stuck in camps, too. Like the Somali, they tell stories of police violence (in their case by Somali regional police), reveal physical wounds and describe communities coming apart at the seams.

“The mother was a Somali married to an Oromo,” says Fatima, holding a child that was dumped at her house before she was evicted with other Oromo from Jijiga, the capital of the Somali region. Along with her own three children, she is at a camp for displaced Oromo outside the eastern city of Harar, near the fractious regional border.

Other women at the camp have lost children and husbands. One woman lies on the ground beneath a blanket in the middle of the day. People try to comfort her, but she is immovable with grief — she knows nothing of the condition or whereabouts of her four children.

Estimates of the total number of Oromo and Somali displaced range from 200,000, according to local media, to 400,000, according to some humanitarian workers on the ground, making this the largest displacement of Ethiopians by violence since the 1991 revolution and preceding civil war.

At a camp for displaced Oromo outside Harar, Ethiopia, this Oromo woman is catatonic with grief. She lost four children during the evictions from the Somali region, and has no idea of their whereabouts or condition.

