In Pictures: Miruts Yifter Was One of Ethiopia’s Greatest Olympians of All-Time

Miruts Yifter in the 10,000m final at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. His family announced on Friday that the legendary Ethiopian athlete has died at age 72. (Getty Images)

IAAF

MIRUTS YIFTER, ETHIOPIAN RUNNING LEGEND, DIES

The IAAF is saddened by the news that Miruts Yifter, a double Olympic champion for Ethiopia at the 1980 Olympic Games, died yesterday (December 22) in Toronto, Canada, after being hospitalised for respiratory ailments. Yifter, considered by many as one of the greatest middle distance runners of all-time, was 72.

Yifter’s crowning achievement was his 5,000 and 10,000m double triumph at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow at age 40, where he earned the nickname “Yifter the Shifter” for the rapid injections of speed that helped propel him to victory. In both contests, Yifter surged and slowed to confuse his key opponents. The tactic worked.

“We talked about it with the coaches and I practiced taking off with 300 metres to go in both the 5000 and 10,000m races,” he recalled for a 2004 story on the IAAF website.

“300 metres is the ideal mark – not too late, not too early. I listened to the movements of my opponents until five laps remained and then decided on my course of action. The tension start building at the bell, but before they could reassert themselves, I make my move.”



Miruts Yifter running in the 1980 Moscow Olympics (Getty images).



Miruts Yifter (ETH) in 2004 (Negash) © Copyright

The move came off without a hitch in the 10,000m final, but int he 5000 five days later, he found himself boxed in during the start of the final lap. With 300 metres remaining, his teammate Mohamed Kedir stepped aside, allowing Yifter to again unleash his kick.

His Olympic career began eight years earlier at the 1972 Games in Munich where he won the bronze medal in the 10,000m. He was to compete in the 5000m as well but reportedly arrived too late to contest the final.

Ethiopia joined the African boycott the 1976 Games in Montreal, putting his Olympic career on hold. In the interim, he won consecutive 5000 and 10,000m doubles at the IAAF World Cup in 1977 and 1979 in Dusseldorf and Montreal, respectively.

Yifter’s heroics inspired the next generation of Ethiopian runners, including the legendary Haile Gebrselassie, who began running after hearing of Yifter’s achievements at the Moscow Olympic Games.

“Miruts has been everything to me and my athletics career,” Gebreselassie, a two-time Olympic 10,000m champion and multiple world record breaker, said in an emotional interview with the Associate Press today.

“When I started running, I just wanted to be like him. He is the reason for who I’m now and for what I have achieved.”

Following his retirement, Yifter remained involved in the sport as a coach to athletes both in Ethiopia and in Canada, where he’s lived since 1998.

—

Related:

Family: Ethiopian Running Legend Miruts Yifter Dies at 72



Miruts Yifter, an Ethiopian running legend who won two gold medals at the 1980 Moscow Olympics at age 40 and won bronze medals earlier at the 1972 Munich Games, has died at age 72, according to his family. (AP)

The Associated Press

By Elias Meseret

Dec 23, 2016

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Miruts Yifter, an Ethiopian running legend who inspired world-class athletes like Haile Gebreselassie, has died in Canada at age 72, his family and Ethiopian Athletics Federation officials told the Associated Press on Friday.

The athlete known widely by the nickname “Miruts the Shifter” won two gold medals at the 1980 Moscow Olympics at age 40 and won bronze medals earlier at the 1972 Munich Games.

“Miruts has been everything to me and my athletics career,” said Haile Gebreselassie, the double Olympic 10,000-meter champion, who struggled with his tears while talking to the AP by phone. “When I started running, I just wanted to be like him. He is the reason for who I’m now and for what I have achieved.”

Miruts’ son, Biniam Miruts, said his father had been suffering from respiratory problems.



Miruts Yifter. (AP)

Miruts Yift was the subject of much criticism during Ethiopia’s former military regime, especially for not winning gold medals at the Munich Games, and he was thrown into jail upon his return home. He was soon released but left Ethiopia in 2000 for Canada.

Family members said he was never accorded the dignity and privileges he deserved in Ethiopia, and they called on all Ethiopians to give him a heroic welcome when his body arrives for burial in Addis Ababa next week.

Miruts has seven children, most of whom live outside Ethiopia.

Haile recalled listening to the radio as a little boy during Mirut’s victory in Moscow.

“I used to doubt that he was a human being after all for achieving what he achieved back then,” he said Friday. “For me, he is the best-ever athlete Ethiopia ever had after the great Abebe Bikila.”

—

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.