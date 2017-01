Oscars 2017: Ruth Negga Nominated for Best Actress Award

Ethiopian-born actress Ruth Negga has been nominated for Oscars 2017 best actress award. (Irish Times)

Ruth Negga has been nominated in the Best Actress category at the 2017 Academy Awards.

The Irish-Ethiopian actress was short-listed for her role in Loving as the Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday afternoon.

