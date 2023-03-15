Photos: Amref’s ArtBall & Auction Honors Artist Julie Mehretu and Ethiopia’s Youth

The event held at 26 Bridge in Brooklyn honored Ethiopian-born artist Julie Mehretu and benefited a youth empowerment program in Ethiopia called Kefeta. (Photo: Courtesy of BFA)

Tadias Magazine

Updated: March 17th, 2023

New York (TADIAS) — Last month, Amref Health Africa hosted a sold-out ArtBall and Auction in New York, which celebrated the art and culture of African, Pan-African, and Black communities from the United States and Africa. The event honored world-renowned Ethiopian-born artist Julie Mehretu and benefited a youth empowerment program in Ethiopia called Kefeta.

The ArtBall showcased a wide range of artworks including paintings, sculptures, and photographs from various artists, such as Ethiopian American artists Helina Metaferia and Tariku Shiferaw. Tariku presented Julie with the Rees Visionary Award, recognizing her outstanding contribution to the art world.



Julie Mehretu at Amref Health Africa’s 2023 ArtBall & Auction. (Surface Mag)



Brooklyn’s Bunna Cafe hosted an Ethiopian coffee ceremony during the event, which also offered a variety of East and West African cuisine, beverages, and live music for guests to enjoy. (Photo: Courtesy of BFA)

“I am super-humbled by the work that Amref does,” Juile told the gathering. “After these last few years, we know more than ever, including those of us who aren’t usually on the frontline of healthcare, the imperative of healthcare and healthcare equity.”

Julie praised Amref’s work, noting that they have created a possibility where cultural work is made by Africans for Africans. The event brought people together and showcased the beauty of African art and culture while promoting positive change.

We had the privilege of attending the ArtBall and are excited to learn more about the Kefeta project in Ethiopia. We will be sharing an in-depth highlight of this remarkable initiative in the near future. We hope that more events like this continue to bring people together and promote positive change.

See photos: Inside Amref Health Africa’s Annual Auction and ArtBall – Surface Mag



Photo via Surface Mag



Photo via Surface Mag



Photo via Surface Mag



Photo via Surface Mag

More photos: Inside Amref Health Africa’s Annual Auction and ArtBall – Surface Mag

—

Related:

Culture: In NYC The Atlantic Catches up with Kelela at Benyam’s in Harlem

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.