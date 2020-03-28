In Tunisia Factory Workers Making 50k Masks a Day While in Voluntary Lockdown

The factory workers opted to isolate themselves to better guarantee their ability to keep making protective gear. (Image: CONSOMED/AFP)

BBC

Coronavirus: 150 Tunisians self-isolate in factory to make masks

Employees at a Tunisian factory are churning out 50,000 face masks a day and other protective medical gear after opting to go into lockdown at work.

The 150 workers, mainly women, have isolated themselves at the Consomed factory for a month.

They were spurred on by patriotism as the country battles coronavirus, their manager Hamza Alouini told the BBC.

Employee Khawla Rebhi said she greatly missed her family, but her colleagues’ good cheer provided some compensation.

“My husband and 16-year-old daughter supported and encouraged me to do this,” Ms Rebhi, who is in charge of the production line, told the BBC.

The factory usually exports its protective gear, but its focus now is to produce enough for the health sector at home.

The North African nation, which went into lockdown on Sunday, has 227 confirmed cases of coronavirus and six patients have died in the last week.

Among those who moved into the factory, which is in a rural area south of the capital, Tunis, a week ago are cooks, a doctor and pharmacist.

There are separate dormitories for 110 women and 40 men – and enough stocks to last a month.

