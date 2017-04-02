BBC Radio on Haile Selassie’s Life & Legacy With Prince Asfa-Wossen Asserate

BBC interviews political analyst and author Prince Asfa-Wossen Asserate about the life and legacy of his great-uncle Haile Selassie, the last Emperor of Ethiopia. (Getty Images)

BBC

Sun 2 Apr 2017

Emperor Haile Selassie was the last in the line of Ethiopia’s ancient monarchy. During his long rule he was revered as an international statesman and reformer, demonised as a dictator, and even worshipped as a God incarnate by the Rastafarians of Jamaica. He was without doubt a controversial figure, but achieved a status in the global arena previously unheard of for an African ruler.

Bridget Kendall discusses Haile Selassie’s life and legacy with Prince Asfa-Wossen Asserate, political analyst and author of ‘King of Kings: The Triumph and Tragedy of Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia’, who is also the great-nephew of Haile Selassie; Gerard Prunier, Independent Consultant on Eastern and Central African affairs, and former Director of the French Centre for Ethiopian Studies in Addis-Ababa; and Laura Hammond, an anthropologist specialising in Ethiopia at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

Read more and listen to the program at BBC.com »

—

Related:

New Book on Triumph & Tragedy of Ethiopia’s Last Emperor Haile Selassie

Interview With Prince Ermias S. Selassie

In Pictures: 50th Anniversary of Emperor Haile Selassie’s Historic Visit to Jamaica

Under Pressure from Family Christie’s Skips Auction of Haile Selassie’s Watch

Join the conversation on Twitter and Facebook.